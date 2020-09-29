RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A judge could soon decide when a man convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash will be sentenced.

Thomas Murphy was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris in Manorville on Sept. 30, 2018.

Lawyers for Murphy claim there was juror misconduct in his case.

MORE: Testy Day At Thomas Murphy Hearing As Judge Hits Defense Attorney With $1,000 Fine For Contempt

On Tuesday, the final witness testified at a hearing in Riverhead about the allegations.

Murphy’s attorney predicts the judge will rule against his client.

“If you’re watching closely and you’re getting it, then I think the writing is on the wall,” attorney Steven Politi said.

“We want tomorrow to be a day of remembrance for Andrew. We hope that maybe, maybe it’s meant to be,” Alisa McMorris, Andrew’s mother, said.

Murphy faces up to 25 years in prison.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.