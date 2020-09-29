NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly woman was injured after she was struck by a driver on Revel scooter at Columbus Circle on Tuesday morning.
A food truck worker who saw the aftermath told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes it was a very sad scene. The 82-year-old victim was critically injured. The driver of the scooter stayed on the scene.
FLASHBACK: Revel Moped Representatives To Meet With NYC DOT Over Safety Concerns
Video shows the NYPD taking the scooter away following the incident, which happened at around 7:30 a.m. Police said the driver was heading south on Broadway at 60th Street when he hit the woman in the intersection. There was no immediate word on who had the right of way.
“The guy who hurt her was a gentleman. He was standing there, you know, feeling sorry and at the same time he’s helpless. And I know it was a big shock for him, too,” food truck worker Khalad Osman said, adding several bystanders attempted to help the victim but were nervous to touch her.
MORE: NYPD: Thieves Stealing Parts From Revel Scooters Parked On City Streets
It was the latest incident involving Revel scooters. The company shut down temporarily over the summer after three people died, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur. She, like many others involved in crashes, was not wearing a helmet. Among other new safety protocols, Revel now requires users to take a selfie showing they are wearing a helmet.
MORE: WATCH: CBS2 Puts Revel’s New Safety Measures To The Test
A Revel spokesperson issued the following statement:
“We are aware of reports of an accident this morning in New York City. An investigation is underway, and we’re actively working alongside local officials to confirm the circumstances of the incident,” the spokesperson said.
So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.