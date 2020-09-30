NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and two others are wounded following a triple shooting overnight in Coney Island.
Shots rang out shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday on West 16th Street near Hart Place.
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
A 26-year-old man was hit in the arm, and a 37-year-old was shot in the ankle and buttocks. They were both hospitalized in stable condition.
Police have not released any information about the suspect or possible motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
