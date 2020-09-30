Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study may ease fears about taking mass transit during the pandemic.
Researchers say there is a low risk of contracting the coronavirus on a train or bus.
Some riders stopped using mass transit because they say they believe it put them in danger of getting the virus.
The study from Sam Schwarz Researchers looked at city statistics around the world.
They found the virus spread has been unrelated to mass transit use.
Researchers say the reasons could include people tend not to talk, the trips are short, there’s usually good ventilation and riders wear masks.
To view the full report, click here.
