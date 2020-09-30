Comments
SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Yet another bridge strike in Westchester County slowed down traffic on the Hutchinson River Parkway on Wednesday.
Video shows a truck stuck under the overpass southbound at Mamaroneck Road around 11:30 a.m.
The 42-foot-long trailer was destroyed.
Police say no commercial vehicles or trucks are allowed on the roadway, and the driver was issued multiple summonses.
Bridge strikes have long been a problem on the Hutch, primarily further north at the King Street Bridge.
