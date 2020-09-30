Comments
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has dismissed a homeowner’s lawsuit that alleged Nassau County‘s new tax assessments violate his constitutional rights.
Sean McCarthy, of Massapequa, will have to pay $11,000 more in property taxes than his neighbors on his newly built home.
The county’s five-year phase-in for new tax assessments does not apply to new constructions.
The judge ruled the different tax burdens are not unconstitutional.
McCarthy says he will appeal.
