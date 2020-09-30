NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the education of countless students, but not a dedicated handful in a special program at a Manhattan senior care facility.

The New Jewish Home hired high school students and put them on the payroll so they could continue their vocational education, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Wednesday.

Working with seniors is a fulfilling experience for Francisca Faidora, a high school senior, and already a certified nursing assistant.

“It’s an experience that teaches you patience, because you have to wait. You have to be careful with them, do things at their pace. It really teaches you a lot of values,” Faidora said.

She is enrolled in the Geriatrics Career Development program at the New Jewish Home on West 106th Street.

Back in March, when COVID-19 hit, classwork moved online. But hands-on clinical instruction was at risk. Restrictions prevented high school students from entering the building. The home then decided to hire students as employees, so they could be tested and safely monitored for COVID-19 while still continuing their education.

Faidora said she remembers thinking, “I’m gonna be an employee? Oh wow!”

New Jewish Home CEO Dr. Jeffrey Farber told CBS2 the program is a career lifeline for disadvantaged youth and that keeping it going during the pandemic was a priority, despite the added expense.

“It makes a lot of sense if you view the program as the right thing to do. When you make decisions in accordance with the values, as an organization it becomes quite simple,” Farber said.

Having a pool of newly-minted certified nursing assistants also helped the home with staffing during the crisis.

“I want to help out. I want to be part of this movement. I was hearing a lot about ‘the front lines’ and it made me think I’m sorta, kinda in that front lines. It gives me an encouragement. I said, ‘Yes, I want to help out,'” Faidora said.

COVID-19 certainly couldn’t stop these high school health care heroes.

The New Jewish Home’s GCD program also helps students pursue college. Faidora is a recent immigrant from Nigeria who dreams of attending Dartmouth, and someday working as an OBGYN.

