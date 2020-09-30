NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- A group behind a new song about voting is hoping to entertain and inspire.

“We Need You” is aimed at women but wants to get more people engaged in the presidential election, no matter their gender.

It is a catchy tune directed at some of the voters who tend to stay away from the polls. One hundred million people eligible to vote in 2016 stayed home, about half of them women.

“The fact that 50 million registered women voters didn’t vote in the previous election really got the movement started,” said musician Ximone Stewart in an interview with CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“Cast a vote either way,” said musician Jessenia Vargas.

The six talented women in the video are leading the campaign WeNeedYou.vote, which they describe as grassroots and independent, hoping this history lesson and call to action becomes a big hit on social media.

“It is the one hundredth year anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and actually the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, which gave Black people the right to vote, especially Black women,” said Stewart.

“We want people to join the song,” said musician Soleil Laurent. “It is a simple message with a powerful meaning. We need you, we need you to vote.”

Everyone involved in the project volunteered their time — the performers, the song writers, the director — and because it was all done virtually, some are met each other Wednesday for the first time.

“We’re just really lucky to have find ourselves in a group of people where ego doesn’t get in the way,” said musician Virginia Marcs.

There are some live performances planned at pop-up events in the city and a GoFundMe page to raise money to circulate this music with a mission.

