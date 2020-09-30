Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The parent company of New York Sports Club and Lucille Roberts is facing a lawsuit over illegal charges.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James accuses TSI of illegally charging members after gyms closed in March due to the pandemic.
After James sent a letter to the company in April, fees and dues were frozen.
The charges allegedly resumed on or around Sept. 1 and credits were never provided.
The suit also maintains fraudulent practices were carried out when customers tried to cancel memberships.
