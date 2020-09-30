Comments
We’ll see the last of the showers push through early this morning — they should wrap up by about 9 AM — followed by clearing skies and a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and less humid with highs in the low 70s.
It will be cool and comfortable tonight under mostly clear skies. Temps in the city will dip into the upper 50s with distant 40s N&W.
Tomorrow’s looking like a nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 70s.
A weak disturbance will likely bring a little rain to the area late tomorrow night through Friday morning. It will be cooler on Friday, too, with highs only in the mid 60s.