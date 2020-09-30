CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’ll see the last of the showers push through early this morning — they should wrap up by about 9 AM — followed by clearing skies and a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and less humid with highs in the low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be cool and comfortable tonight under mostly clear skies. Temps in the city will dip into the upper 50s with distant 40s N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

A weak disturbance will likely bring a little rain to the area late tomorrow night through Friday morning. It will be cooler on Friday, too, with highs only in the mid 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply