NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York’s famous political roasts, the Al Smith dinner, was held Thursday, minus the dinner and the laughs.
Due to the pandemic, Timothy Cardinal Dolan hosted the 75th annual charity fundraiser virtually from his residence.
It’s unlike previous years where the black-tie event would be held at the Waldorf.
Both President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden spoke on video and took a serious tone.
“I know there’s disappointment that the dinner tonight couldn’t continue as normal, for us to sit together and put politics aside for a night, because these are difficult times for our country — a pandemic, a recession, a reckoning on race,” Biden said.
“Now more than ever our nation needs a renewal of the values that this organization promotes and that the catholic faithful live out each and every day in peace,” Trump said.
The event raises millions of dollars for charitable causes throughout the city.
