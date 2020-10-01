NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two local teens are making Boy Scouts history by being among the first females ever to receive the high rank of Eagle Scout.
The 110-year-old organization only announced last year it would allow females to do so.
Both girls, based on the Lower East Side, say they were inspired by their brothers.
“I just tagged along with my brother and I was thinking my whole childhood, this is what I want to do, and now I have the opportunity to do so,” 16-year-old Beatrix Bisceglia said.
“For so long, women weren’t afforded that same opportunity simply because of our gender, and so I’m very excited that now they are allowing women to achieve this highly esteemed rank,” 19-year-old Sydney Ireland said.
For their Eagle Scout projects, Beatrix created more than 200 handmade face masks for a church and Sydney made more than 100 dog toys and snacks for animals at a shelter in Murray Hill.
