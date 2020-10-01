NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a female employee at a laundromat in Harlem.
The incident happened at Peaches N’ Klean on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to police.
Surveillance video given to CBS2 by police shows the suspect going behind the counter and appearing to grab the woman and shove her against a wall.
Police said he then touched her breasts, but stopped and left the laundromat when he saw another employee.
The man police are looking for is believed to be approximately 45 years old, 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white sneakers and carrying a blue duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.