NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA on Thursday renamed two Brooklyn subway stations after civil rights icon Medgar Evers.
Medgar Evers College was officially added to the names of the Franklin Avenue and President Street stops in Crown Heights.
The new station names also pay tribute to the New York City school bearing his name.
Elected officials say the renaming honors a true American hero.
Evers was assassinated by a white supremacist in 1963.
