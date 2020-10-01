Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Furloughs are expected to begin Thursday for thousands of New York City workers.
It’s part of an effort to save the city millions of dollars as it deals with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The five-day furloughs include more than 9,000 managers and non-union workers, as well as 450 City Hall staffers, including Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The furloughs will not happen all at once, but will instead be staggered over the coming months.
