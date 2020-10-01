TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s going to cost you more to fill up at the pump in New Jersey.
The gas tax is increasing by 22%. That means most drivers in the Garden State will be paying almost 10 cents more a gallon.
A 2016 state law requires the tax rate be adjusted each October to ensure it generates enough cash for New Jersey’s transportation trust fund.
“It seems like they always increase the gas tax when gas prices are low, and then when gas prices go way back up again, it’s still sitting on the amount you’re paying for the gasoline,” Gloucester County resident Frank Bickert said.
“It was really decent in the beginning of COVID because you could fill up, and you weren’t really going anywhere, especially in New Jersey,” said Gloucester County resident Phyllis Williams.
The state’s Department of Treasury says consumption of gasoline declined by nearly 40% in the beginning of the pandemic, and gas tax collections fell $154 million short of expectations.
