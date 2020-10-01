NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The remainder of New York City public school children head back to in-person learning Thursday.

It comes as coronavirus cases have seen a sharp increase in several neighborhoods.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the city is still marching forward with its plan to get everyone who chose blended learning back into the classroom. But if the numbers continue to trend this way, they may soon have to shut down.

Thursday is the last phase of the city’s three-part reopening plan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed confident, calling the number of open schools “extraordinary.”

“There will be 1,600 schools open — 1,600 public school buildings — open and serving children and families in New York City. In addition to over 1,000 community based pre-k and three-k sites,” he said Wednesday night.

The daily number of COVID cases has risen above 3%, but not the seven-day average, so schools will stay open.

Schools: The New Normal

The types of schools reopening Thursday include middle, high and secondary schools, as well as transfer schools, adult education and evening schools.

Earlier this week, elementary schools started.

“It was fun, because we got to see some of the teachers — my art teacher and my regular teacher,” fourth grader Jonathan Monteleone said. “It was weird, because it wasn’t the whole class, it was like five students in the class.”

Some Star Academy teachers said they had a more difficult time adjusting to the new norm than their students.

“It was kind of hectic and kind of stressful,” teacher Rise Schneider said. “I felt like I was spending a lot of time like, ‘No, sit down,’ or ‘No, don’t touch your friends,’ or ‘No, don’t share materials.'”

“While also managing 22 students that were also learning remotely at the same time, so it was a little all over the place,” teacher Ayana Goldman added.

Despite protests and the principal unions vote of “no confidence” in the mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, the city has pushed forward.

The teachers union estimates about 2,000 teachers still need to be hired. So some students returning Thursday will be sitting in the classroom, but still doing virtual learning.

De Blasio refuses to clarify exactly how many more teachers have to be hired, saying it will take a few more weeks to figure it out.

