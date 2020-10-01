NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A random unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.
Surveillance video shows the suspect punch a 67-year-old man in the head, knocking him to the ground, before walking away.
Police say the stranger came out of nowhere as the victim was walking on Central Park West near 70th Street around 7:30 a.m.
The victim suffered pain to his head, back and hip.
No one has been arrested at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.