NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for the suspect in an anti-gay attack last weekend in Manhattan.
The man is accused of using a slur and punching the 24-year-old victim in the face and back of head.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. last Saturday on Broad Street in the Financial District.
The victim suffered a bloody nose and cut to his lip.
Police said they’re searching for a man with blond hair, 5 feet 9 to 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.