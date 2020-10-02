Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge Friday ordered the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month.
The judge directed President Donald Trump’s administration to continue the head count until the Oct. 31 deadline.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce said the census would end on Monday.
The Trump administration is in the process of appealing the judge’s preliminary injunction reinstating the Oct. 31 date.
If you have not yet filled out your census, visit 2020census.gov.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.