NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Chris Christie is awaiting his latest coronavirus test results after helping President Donald Trump prepare for the debate Tuesday.

Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

The president announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning.

Christie tweeted he feels fine and has no symptoms.

“I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health. I feel fine and have no symptoms,” he said. “I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here.”

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani also helped Trump prepare for the debate.

A source told CBS2 News he would be tested for COVID-19 on Friday and had begun the quarantine process.

