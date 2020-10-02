Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City takes another step on the road to reopening Friday.
Horse drawn carriages are returning to Central Park.
Carriage drivers held a news conference in the park announcing they will return on Saturday.
Rides were temporarily halted in March, when non-essential businesses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are fewer than 70 licensed horse drawn carriage drivers in the city. They’re now affiliated with a transportation workers union.
