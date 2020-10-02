FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey hypnotist is accused of subjecting clients to illegal prostate exams.
Robert Bruckner was arrested this week on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and practicing medicine without a license.
Prosecutors say the 55-year-old owns Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling in Fairfield and advertises services for both adults and children.
Clients told police they visited his office for hypnotherapy sessions, during which Bruckner allegedly performed a prostate exam or asked others to submit to an exam.
Prosecutors say it’s unclear if the victims were under hypnosis at the time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1130.
