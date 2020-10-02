Light rain and showers will push through the area this morning and exit around midday; for the remainder of the afternoon, we’re expecting clouds to give way to sunshine. It will be a bit cooler than yesterday, too, with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

It will be mostly clear and a little colder around the area tonight. Temps will fall into the low 50s in the city with 40s across our suburbs and even some distant 30s N&W.

Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Highs will remain on the cool side in the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect sunshine and increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be cool again with highs in the mid 60s.

Our next potential rain event will be Sunday night into Monday. At this point it looks like we could be impacted by two separate systems: one coming from the west and one making a pass to our S&E. The likelihood at this point is the system coming from the west brings some rain to at least parts of our area and the system to our S&E stays just far enough S&E that we don’t get any rain from it. If the system S&E nudges closer to our area, a more significant rainfall would be expected. But again, this is an unlikely scenario at this time.