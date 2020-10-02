Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We can expect temps to fall into the 50s overnight and even a few showers will drop some rain as they track through the area. It’s all very light in nature, but it will make for some wet roads Friday morning.
The front slide north and east by the afternoon and the skies clear out. Temps remain in the 60s Friday. High temp: 63.
Saturday and Sunday are good-looking days. Lots of blue skies and temps in the mid 60s. By late Sunday, another front approaches and by Monday, showers are in the forecast, but no washout. Temps get back near 70 by midweek.
Have a great day!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.