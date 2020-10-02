Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a damp start to the day, skies will continue clearing out through the evening with tranquil conditions prevailing overnight. Expect a rather chilly night under moonlit skies as temps bottom out in the 40s and low 50s with some upper 30s far north!
The weekend ahead looks great overall with pleasant temps in the mid 60s – just a few degrees below normal, along with mostly sunny skies. That being said, Saturday does look brighter overall, as Sunday will feature some late-day clouds… but any showers should hold off until after dark.
Have a great weekend!
