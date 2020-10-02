NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus can be far more serious depending on an individual patient’s risk factors, including age, gender and existing health problems.

What could this mean for President Donald Trump’s prognosis?

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says the first lesson is a virus — especially this coronavirus, respects no boundaries. Anyone can get infected.

As for how likely the president may get seriously ill, it’s impossible to predict. How seriously the virus impacts a patient has been highly erratic.

We do know Mr. Trump has several significant risk factors — his age, weight and gender.

A number of studies indicate COVID-19 is more deadly for elderly males. Men are almost twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as women.

Also, the president is 74 years old, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 80% of U.S. COVID deaths are in people 65 or older.

One other risk factor we know of for serious disease is weight. The president’s last physical showed he had a body mass index of 30.5, putting him just into the obese category.

There may be other risk factors we don’t know, such as diabetes or other chronic conditions, but we can assume the president will receive every possible therapy to prevent his becoming seriously ill.

He has taken hydroxychloroquine as a preventative in the past. As Gomez reports, monoclonal antibody cocktails may be affective at stopping the infection and minimizing the seriousness of symptoms.

There’s also Remdesivir and steroids for lung inflammation.

