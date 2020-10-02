NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday on the Upper West Side.
Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street.
Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor.
Video shows the suspect walk up and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.
🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020
Police said he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later visited the precinct to report the crime.
Now, the search is on for the suspect, who could be seen walking away.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
