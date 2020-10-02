BREAKING OVERNIGHTPresident Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Manhattan, New York, Rick Moranis, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday on the Upper West Side.

Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor.

Video shows the suspect walk up and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Police said he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later visited the precinct to report the crime.

Now, the search is on for the suspect, who could be seen walking away.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York appDownload here.

Comments (21)
  1. sarah says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:56 am

    This behavior has been going on for a long time….it has only gotten worse under Trumps America then has emboldened those that want to exhibit hate no matter what the reason.

    Reply
    1. deontray lebron washington says:
      October 2, 2020 at 12:01 pm

      hussein obama and his wife started all of this hate its all on them and u know it

      Reply
    2. pcnav says:
      October 2, 2020 at 12:08 pm

      This is New York City, home of evil democrat behavior. This is all on De Bozo the mayor.

      Reply
  2. yesmrbond says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:45 am

    He got the BLM treatment up close and personal. Probably blames himself for his inherent white privilege and a perceived microaggression that he gave off to the traveling “Yout”

    Reply
    1. Butch says:
      October 2, 2020 at 11:55 am

      You sound butthurt that your precious little Trumpy bear is feeling under the weather. Don’t worry–he’ll be taken care of.

      Reply
  3. Jeff Flake says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:40 am

    and…..nobody is surprised! Just another peaceful protester.

    Reply
  4. Hill Clinton says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:36 am

    this is the handiwork of the Democrats, this is our future. on the brightside look at how peaceful the victim looks as he is knocked out

    Reply
  5. swimologist says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Wasn’t he due to move to Miami with the rest of his ((family))?

    Reply
  6. radiologyken says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Where’s Sharpton now with this hate crime? MSM will be silent.

    Reply
  7. Barry says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Bet you he WAS in favor of defunding police and a BLM supporter.

    Reply
  8. Julie says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Genetically prone to violence, it is genetic. No amount of money or opportunities or education will change it. That is the truth they are keeping from us.

    Reply
    1. deontray lebron washington says:
      October 2, 2020 at 12:03 pm

      everyone with a brain cell knows the truth

      Reply
  9. Aboli says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Typical. Nothing out of the ordinary.

    Reply
  10. Bob Jans says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Who ya gonna call! At some point New Yorkers (that are left), please wake up. It will only get worse until you vote people in that will support the police and YOU!

    Reply
  11. Ross says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Time to deport every single Amish…

    Reply
  12. STOIC says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:04 am

    A N M H
    L I U A
    L G S N
    G T G
    E
    R
    S

    Reply
  13. STOIC says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:02 am

    N
    I
    G
    G
    E
    R
    S

    Reply
  14. Joe Lied says:
    October 2, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Joe Biden’s America

    Reply
    1. el kekistano says:
      October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am

      13/50. this is what (((they))) want to replace us with. couldn’t have happened to a nicer tribe.

      Reply
  15. el kekistano says:
    October 2, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Honey I clunked the yid!

    Reply
    1. Ross says:
      October 2, 2020 at 11:35 am

      putz

      Reply

Leave a Reply