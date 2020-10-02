NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday on the Upper West Side.

Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor.

Video shows the suspect walk up and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The actor has been off the big screen for years to focus on his children after his wife’s passing, but recently appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds.

Police said he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later walked to the precinct to report the crime.

Moranis’ management team told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he is “fine, but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Neighbors said he’s a very nice guy, and they were shocked to hear about the unprovoked attack.

“That why we moved here – to be safe,” said resident Jonathan Kurtin. “Everything’s been good, but I guess trying times. People do strange things, and they’re not always nice… You’ll be looking over your shoulder a lot more often.”

The search is on for the suspect, who could be seen walking away.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

