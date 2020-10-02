Comments
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – High-profile attorney Steve Barnes died in a plane crash in upstate New York on Friday.
Barnes’ small, personal plane went down between Rochester and Buffalo in Genesee County on Friday afternoon.
For years, Barnes and former law partner Ross Cellino settled major personal injury cases, including in New York City.
A recent split between the two law partners made national headlines.
Cellino released a statement saying Barnes was on the plane with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes.
Both died. No one else was on board.
The crash is under investigation.
