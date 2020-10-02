Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration has approved FEMA funding to help New York recover from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state will receive $35 million to help the state and local governments respond to storm recovery.
“I’m grateful for the Federal assistance and the speedy resolution,” the governor said in a statement.
Cuomo went on to say “it’s good to hear from the White House that the President was continuing to work” after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“We once again wish him and the first lady a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” Cuomo said.
