By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a nice fall weekend across the area with bright skies and cool temps! After a chilly start this morning, temps will reach the mid 60s for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few high, thin clouds at times.
You’ll want to grab the jacket if out late tonight as a clear, moonlit sky brings another chilly night. Temps will drop into the 40s for most, and even the 30s for some to the N&W.
Sunday is still decent overall with similar temps in the mid 60s. There will be more clouds moving in, especially by late afternoon and into the evening. Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday.
The work week starts out damp, with showers gradually tapering off later in the day on Monday.
Have a great weekend!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.