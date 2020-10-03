Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a glorious Sunday it was – a nearly picture-perfect fall day! Expect clear skies and cool temps this evening, becoming downright chilly for some overnight. Temps bottom out around 50 in NYC with 40s and even some 30s for the ‘burbs!
Tomorrow will be another very pleasant and comfortable day with temps in the mid 60s, but with some extra clouds late in the day. Looks like any rain showers would hold off until late at night, especially overnight into Monday.
The new work week will start off with some showers and cool, cloudy, breezy conditions with temps only in the lower 60s.
