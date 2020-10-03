NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19, the former Governor of New Jersey announced Saturday on Twitter.

Christie said he tested negative Tuesday, but was tested again Friday morning after he helped President Donald Trump prepare for the debate.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.

— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020