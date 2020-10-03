NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest for a stray bullet shooting that killed a mother of three inside her apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens.
Police said Issam Elabbar, 31, of Queens, was taking into custody Saturday morning on several charges, including murder, manslaughter and illegal weapons possession.
Elabbar is accused of firing the bullet that went through Bertha Arriaga’s third-floor window, hitting and killing her early Wednesday morning.
“She was sleeping, and she heard some noise on the street, and she got up from bed, she looked at the window, and that’s when she got hit,” Arriaga’s brother-in-law, Javier, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday.
Sources told CBS2 Arriaga, 43, did not have a criminal record or anything to indicate she was a target.
According to the NYPD, the investigation is ongoing.
