NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is ordering all its officers to mask up or face disciplinary action.
The move comes after criticism from the public and Gov. Andrew Cuomo that many officers were enforcing the rule but not following it themselves.
The department says officers should wear masks at all times when performing duties in public areas except when social distancing is possible or when eating or drinking.
