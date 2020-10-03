NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to seven robberies and attempted robberies that took place in Queens recently.

The incidents happened between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

The first incident happened at the 71st Avenue/Forest Hills subway station around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 23. Police say the suspect punched a 49-year-old man in the face, tried to take items from the man’s pockets and pulled out a knife.

The suspect then allegedly attacked a 49-year-old woman who was recording the incident on her cellphone and rummaged through her bag before running down to the southbound platform.

A few hours later, the suspect allegedly grabbed cash out of a 63-year-old man’s pocket at the Sutphin Boulevard subway station. Police say he got away with $549.

Police say the suspect robbed someone else at the Sutphin Boulevard station just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 26. He allegedly shoved a 29-year-old man up against a wall, pulled out a knife and took the victim’s earphones before running off.

On Sept. 28, the suspect allegedly demanded money from a 42-year-old man at the Sutphin Boulevard station. The suspect then allegedly followed the man onto an F train, continuing to demand the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, police say the suspect punched the man in the head repeatedly and stabbed him in the arm with a screwdriver before getting off the train and running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE — Police: Subway Rider Stabbed With Screwdriver In Attempted Robbery

On Sept. 29, the suspect allegedly approached a 57-year-old man who was sitting in his car on 126th Street, punched him in the face and took the victim’s wallet. When the victim tried to call 911, police say the suspect grabbed the man’s cellphone and smashed it on the pavement.

The suspect got away with about $1,000 from the victim’s wallet.

Police say around noon on Sept. 30, the suspect punched a 58-year-old man in the back of the head near 97th Avenue and 127th Street and took his cellphone and wallet before running off.

The victim suffered a fractured wrist and was treated at a local hospital.

About an hour later, in the same area, the suspect allegedly knocked a 66-year-old man to the ground, punched him repeatedly and took his wallet, but he threw it on the ground and ran off when he saw there was no money inside.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.