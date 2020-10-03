NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big crowd on Staten Island for a pro-Trump rally Saturday.
They were heard chanting “get well soon, Mr. President” as they gathered on Bricktown Way to support his re-election.
Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said there were more than 2,500 people there.
Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch was among those in attendance at the rally.
Thank you @NYCPBA President Pat Lynch for coming to #StatenIsland for our Triumph 2020 Rally. As was evident by the 2500+ people in the crowd…our community wants law & order restored, the NYPD supported, the American Dream preserved & socialism STOPPED. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rp4KfbPZkV
— Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 3, 2020
In August, the PBA endorsed the president’s re-election campaign.
