NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big crowd on Staten Island for a pro-Trump rally Saturday.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: People hold a pro-Trump rally on October 3, 2020 in the borough of Staten Island in New York City. The event, which was organized weeks ago by the the Staten Island Republican Party, encouraged people to vote Republican and to pray for the health of President Donald Trump who fell ill with COVID-19. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

They were heard chanting “get well soon, Mr. President” as they gathered on Bricktown Way to support his re-election.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said there were more than 2,500 people there.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch was among those in attendance at the rally.

In August, the PBA endorsed the president’s re-election campaign.

