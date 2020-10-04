HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A “Back the Blue” rally supporting police attracted a large crowd on Long Island on Sunday.
More than 1,000 police officers, union officials, and supporters took part in the demonstration in the Suffolk County town of Hauppauge.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
It was a chance to show appreciation for law enforcement — and address recent protests against police.
“We’re taking the blame for bad policies and decisions from our elected officials. But they don’t have the courage to stand up and say we made a mistake. Instead, they’ll say ‘Hey, a diversionary tactic — blame the cops,'” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said.
There were also supporters of President Donald Trump on hand.
New York City’s largest police union has officially endorsed Trump for re-election.
