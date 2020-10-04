Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect another pleasant fall day to wrap up the weekend. Temps will be a near repeat of yesterday, reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds later on, but we stay dry through sunset.
A few scattered light showers are possible after midnight, but nothing to write home about. It’s not as cold for the suburbs, with lows by dawn in the 40s… low 50s for NYC and the coast.
Monday starts off on the cloudy side with some showers around. It doesn’t look widespread, but grab the umbrella heading out the door. We should see some breaks of sun into the afternoon as temps reach the mid to upper 60s.
Sunshine returns in full by Tuesday and temps are into the 70s for midweek before another autumn chill arrives.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.