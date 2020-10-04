CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICMayor De Blasio Plans To Close Schools, Nonessential Businesses In 9 Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Spikes
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chris Christie, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19, the former Governor of New Jersey announced Saturday on Twitter.

Christie said he tested negative Tuesday, but was tested again Friday morning after he helped President Donald Trump prepare for the debate.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Christie said he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma.

“I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon,” he said.

On Friday, Christie tweeted he felt fine and had no symptoms.

“I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health. I feel fine and have no symptoms,” he said. “I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here.”

Christie’s positive test comes after Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least two U.S. Senators, plus a handful of White House aides and officials also tested positive this week.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply