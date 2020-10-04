CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICMayor De Blasio Plans To Close Schools, Nonessential Businesses In 9 Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Spikes
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY has confirmed a small plane crashed in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters are on the scene near Powells Cove Boulevard and 158th Street, where a single-engine plane crashed into a pier.

According to the FDNY, three seriously injured passengers were removed from the wreckage and transported to local hospitals.

The is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

