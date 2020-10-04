NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY has confirmed a small plane crashed in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters are on the scene near Powells Cove Boulevard and 158th Street, where a single-engine plane crashed into a pier.
According to the FDNY, three seriously injured passengers were removed from the wreckage and transported to local hospitals.
At approximately 3pm today a single engine seaplane crashed into a pier at Riverside Drive and 158 St on the Long Island Sound in Queens. FDNY members removed three seriously injured passengers from the wreckage and transported them to local hospitals. FDNY Operations continue. pic.twitter.com/pyuDgguowX
— FDNY (@FDNY) October 4, 2020
The is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
