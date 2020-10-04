NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – In a major reversal of course, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he has proposed to the state a plan to shut down schools and nonessential businesses in nine zip codes, which have reported coronavirus positivity rates above 3% for more than a week.

“It pains me to be putting forward this approach that we’ll need. But, in some parts of our city, in Brooklyn and Queens, we’re having extraordinary problems. Something we haven’t seen since the spring,” de Blasio said.

If the state approves the mayor’s plan, the shutdown would impact these neighborhoods:

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (ZIP Code 11691)

Borough Park (11219)

Gravesend/Homecrest (11223)

Midwood (11230)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204)

Flatlands/Midwood (11210)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (11229)

Kew Gardens (11415)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (11367)

About 100 public schools and 200 private schools would have to close. Indoor dining, which just resumed a few days ago, would be suspended. Gyms would also close.

The closures would begin Wednesday, Oct. 7.

“We’ve learned over and over from this disease that it is important to act aggressively, and when the data tells us it’s time for even the toughest and most rigorous actions we follow the data, we follow the science,” de Blasio said.

Additionally, the mayor said action would be taken in areas of concern that have not yet reached a 3% positivity rate for seven straight days.

They include:

Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Green (ZIP Code 11205)

East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (11211/11249)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (11235)

Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin (11234)

Crown Heights (East) 11213

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (11218)

Rego Park (11374)

Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest (11366)

Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills (11432)

Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia (11365)

High-risk activities – indoor dining, gyms, and pools – would be closed starting Oct. 7 in these neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods would be allowed to reopen at least 14 days after the shutdown if they can report a less than 3% COVID-19 positivity rate for seven days in a row.

Nearly 1,100 people have tested positive in Brooklyn in just the last four days, according to state figures.

De Blasio made the announcement shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo complained that local governments with coronavirus hot spots had “not done an effective job” of enforcing social distancing rules.

“If a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the state and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance,” Cuomo said.

New York City’s teacher’s union had been demanding that the city close public schools in the handful of neighborhood where the virus was spreading fast.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Teachers Federation, said in a statement after the mayor’s announcement, “This is the right decision, one that helps protect our schools, our neighborhoods, and ultimately our city.”

