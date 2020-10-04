By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Brrr! There’s a chill in the air once again this morning with temps in the 40s to right around 50, with some upper 30s well north and west! Things will warm up though to the mid 60s by this afternoon, along with a slight increase in clouds.
Expect just the slightest risk for a few rain drops tonight with slightly less of a chill, but it does appear that the bulk of the activity would be earlier Monday morning. Clouds will prevail tomorrow with cool temps only in the low 60s.
Tuesday will feature brightening skies and a nice boost in temps with highs in the upper 60s… and into the lower 70s for Wednesday!
