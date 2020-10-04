NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have questioned someone in connection to the random attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.

Police said Saturday they were questioning someone at the 20th Precinct in connection with the Thursday morning attack.

Posters showing the suspect can be seen in the area where the crime happened.

He’s wanted for punching the 67-year-old actor, knocking him to the ground, as he was walking on Central Park West near 70th Street.

Bill Kenny, a neighbor, told CBS2 he was also randomly attacked recently in Brooklyn and says change needs to happen.

“It didn’t surprise or shock me. Like, you know, this has happened well before myself and Mr. Moranis. It’s going to continue to happen unless something is done,” he said.

Moranis’ management team says he’s fine and is grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.

There are no charges yet.

