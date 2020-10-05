JAMESPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s hibernation time for turtles on land and in waterways on Long Island.

Wildlife experts, however, say many turtles are not making it safely to their winter resting places because they’re being hurt by people.

It’s a hard time to be a turtle in the Hamptons, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports. Their hard shells are no match for the influx of cars and people.

That’s where Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons comes in. It’s a combination hospital and rehabilitation center, that also serves as a retirement home of sorts for turtles that can no longer make it on their own.

Karen Testa, president of Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons, showed CBS2 around the facility and introduced Gusoff to some of the turtle patients.

“He was hit by a car, also he’s had head trauma,” she said. “You can see her whole back shell is missing.”

“He’s unable to box up and stay safe from a predator, so he has to stay here,” Testa said. “This was a boat propeller injury. This was a car crush. That is also a car crush.”

Turtles are also injured by dogs, and even bulldozers.

“She lost one of her front arms,” Testa said.

Testa is on a mission this time of year to protect turtles that are on the move to hibernate. It’s a dangerous journey for creatures that came long before we did.

“They’ve been around since the dinosaurs, they’ve survived. So we want to keep that up,” Testa said. “We just have to be careful and be aware of our surroundings, that they are with us and they are crossing, and they’re slow… They want to live just like we want to live. So, just keep your eyes open for them.”

There is no official count of how many native turtles live on the East End, but the human population is on the rise.

Still, eastern box turtles are among 11 native species on the decline. It’s why volunteers painstakingly work to save each one.

“Most of this is getting hit by cars and losing their habitat. It’s also important for people not to rake every leaf on your yard. Keep some of it. Keep a spot. The turtle can live under that,” said volunteer Delma Schoeppler.

It’s affecting baby turtles to the old timers, who can live to be 80 years old.

It’s suggested if you see a healthy turtle lumbering across the road – and it’s safe to pull over – gently move it to the other side in the direction is was heading.

Hopefully, it helps the turtle get to a safe place to hibernate.

