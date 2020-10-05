BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island mother is accused of drunkenly driving a car with her three children inside and crashing into a house in Brentwood, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

The crash was caught on camera.

You could hear screeching tires as the driver of an SUV lost control. The car nearly turned onto its side before it crashed into the corner of Angelica Reyes’ home.

“When I opened the camera in my phone to see, I just saw that the whole kitchen was down,” Reyes said.

Reyes and her family were at a friend’s house Sunday afternoon when their Nest camera detected motion on their driveway off Blue Jay Drive.

They opened the app, saw the aftermath of debris scattered across their lawn and rushed home to find the silver Lincoln Navigator lodged in their kitchen with a driver and young passengers inside.

“She was stuck in the car for an hour because the fridge was stuck on her door,” Reyes said.

Police said Ashley Thomas-Smith was driving under the influence with her three children – ages 4, 5 and 8 – in the backseat.

Luckily, they all walked away with minor or no injuries.

Thomas-Smith had nothing to say as she was taken to court for her arraignment Monday morning.

Reyes, also a mother of three, had strong words for Thomas-Smith.

“When you drunk, you don’t drive, especially when you have your kids in the car. That’s terrible. I don’t even know what was passing in her mind,” Reyes said.

Reyes, who just opened a daycare inside her home before the pandemic, is now forced to close, again.

But, Reyes said she’s feeling grateful and overcome with emotion, thinking about what could have happened had children been inside her home at the time.

“I’m just glad that we weren’t here,” she said.

Thomas-Smith faces several charges including driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of children.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.