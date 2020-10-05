Comments
We’re looking at a partly sunny to partly cloudy day, overall, with temperatures right around where they were yesterday. Expect highs in the upper 60s.
Tonight we’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with a sprinkle here and there. Temps will fall into the upper 50s in the city… 40s inland.
Tomorrow we’ll see a lingering chance of sprinkles, but mainly to the east of the city. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 70.
Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon… better chance to the north. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.