CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’re looking at a partly sunny to partly cloudy day, overall, with temperatures right around where they were yesterday. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight we’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with a sprinkle here and there. Temps will fall into the upper 50s in the city… 40s inland.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see a lingering chance of sprinkles, but mainly to the east of the city. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 70.

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon… better chance to the north. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply