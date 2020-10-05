NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Schools in zip codes across New York City that are considered coronavirus hotspots will be closed for in-person learning as of Tuesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

That has parents making adjustments, once again.

The closures will take place in the following zip codes:

Borough Park (11219)

Gravesend/Homecrest (11223)

Midwood (11230)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204)

Flatlands/Midwood (11210)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (11691)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (11229)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (11367)

Key Gardens (11415)

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, on Monday afternoon third grader Lorenzo Sandusky and his mother were walking home from PS 99 in Kew Gardens, Queens for only the third time this year.

Now his school is closed for at least the next two weeks, by order of Gov. Cuomo.

“I think it’s fine, because I would respect that in COVID,” Lorenzo said.

“It is what it is. I support it. I see our neighborhood. I see why the rates are up, and it’s understandable. Better safe than sorry,” said parent Jennie Sandusky.

Their Queens neighborhood is in a hot zone zip code that must shut down all schools, both public and private, as of Tuesday. It’s one day earlier than the mayor proposed.

Many parents are scrambling.

“How are you going to handle this then, if you work and now schools are closed?” Sanchez asked.

“I have no idea. I just have to make it work, make some phone calls. I’m not sure,” one parent told her.

“My husband works all the time, so it’s only me basically,” said parent Sileny Gomez. “So I have an appointment tomorrow, but you know I have to stay with them now. I cannot leave them.”

Teachers were seen leaving schools carrying crates and bags filled with necessities to go fully remote. Some said they expected the closure, and are hoping it makes a difference in controlling the rising infection rate in the surrounding communities.

“We’re prepared. We’re ready, we’re good to go,” said teacher Rebecca Blank.

“Are you disappointed though?” Sanchez asked.

“Of course. No one wants this to happen, but it’s safer for everyone,” Blank said.

“You’re not going to school for a while, how do you feel about that?” Sanchez asked.

“I feel sad,” said first grader Sol Gomez.

Many families were thrilled to finally have their children back in the classroom and consider 100% distance learning a setback. They said a long-term closure could be detrimental on many levels.

“I know for a lot of families they need their kids in school or they can’t support them financially,” said parent T.J. Scanlon.

