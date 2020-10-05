CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is honoring its members who died from coronavirus-related illnesses Monday.

A memorial is underway inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

The names of 46 members who died will be read during the service.

